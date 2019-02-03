Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2nd T20 Start Time, Preview, Watch Pivotal Match Online

The world's top-ranked T20 cricket team, Pakistan, suffered a rare defeat in the first match of their series in South Africa, and now attempt to even the three-match series.

The world’s top-ranked T20 cricket team, per the ICC, Pakistan, suffered just their third loss in their last 20 matches in the opener of their tour-concluding three-match T20 series in South Africa. But the hosts plan to rest their captain, Fas du Plessis, for the second match, giving the Men in Green an even better opportunity to even the series and put themselves in position to win it, in the match that will live stream from Johannesburg on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second T20 match of the three-game series between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. South Africa Standard Time on Sunday, February 3, at 34,000-capacity Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Illovo, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 5:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 6 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to stay up late or get up early to live stream the match starting at 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT, while in the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. GMT.

Du Plessis led the Proteas with 78 from just 45 balls in the Friday opener, per ESPN, and wicketkeeper Quentin de Kock, who missed the first T20, will also miss the second with an injury.

But Pakistan may have suffered from their own captain’s four-game suspension, after Sarfraz Ahmed made what was construed as a racist remark in his native Urdu language, as Al-Jazeera reported, during the second ODI of the five-game series won by South Africa. The Pakistan side appeared to lack cohesion during the first T20, a problem they will need to overcome to keep the series alive.

Here are the expected teams for Sunday’s match, as projected by CricInfo.

South Africa: 1. Reeza Hendricks, 2. Gihahn Cloete (wicketkeeper), 3. Rassie van der Dussen, 4. David Miller (captain), 5. Heinrich Klaasen, 6. Wiaan Mulder, 7. Chris Morris, 8. Andile Phehlukwayo, 9. Beuran Hendricks, 10. Junior Dala/Lutho Sipamla, 11. Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Babar Azam, 3. Mohammad Hafeez, 4. Shoaib Malik (captain), 5. Asif Ali, 6. Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), 7. Imad Wasim, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Faheem Ashraf, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Usman Shinwari.

David Miller takes the skipper’s role for South Africa in the second T20. Chris Hyde / Getty Images

In South Africa, the pivotal match of the South Africa vs. Pakistan T20 International series will live stream via SuperSport.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the crucial South Africa vs. Pakistan T20 match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the T20 International series should visit Sony Six.

In the United Kingdom, the 20-overs cricket match will live stream via Sky Sports Now TV. To watch a live stream of the second South Africa vs. Pakistan T20 meeting of the trilogy in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.