Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Dances With Cardi B At Pre-Super Bowl Event

Patriots owner Robert Kraft shocked the crowd at a pre-Super Bowl event when he got up on stage and danced with rapper Cardi B as she performed her hit song, “Money.” TMZ reports that the billionaire literally hopped on stage during Cardi B’s set at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in Atlanta. Kraft even got some encouragement on the sidelines from rapper Meek Mill.

According to Boston.com, Kraft and Meek became friends through their mutual connection to Philadelphia Eagles co-owner Michael Rubin. Kraft visited the rapper during his recent stint in prison and has previously described him as an “amazing young man,” adding that his conversations with Meek opened his eyes to the unfairness of the criminal justice system.

The Patriots’ hype video for Super Bowl LII features a song by the Philly born rapper called “Wins And Losses” which has reportedly upset some upset Eagles fans, according to Inside the Iggles.

“Money” by Cardi B is a very appropriate song for Kraft to shake a leg to. According to Forbes, he is worth $6.6 billion. He built his business in the paper manufacturing industry and has used his wealth to accumulate a portfolio of sports interests which includes the New England Revolution MLS club and a stake in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Robert Kraft enjoying himself some Cardi B…. pic.twitter.com/UlaDuy3gTc — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 2, 2019

Robert Kraft might be in his 70s but it’s clear that he has a youthful spirit. He’s known for wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with his suits and famously wore a pair to meet former President Barack Obama. As Business Insider reports, Kraft has his own line of sneakers with the brand.

“It’s just a fun thing that’s blossomed and evolved into something I didn’t expect,” he said in a Boston Globe interview. “It certainly wasn’t planned.”

According to Bloomberg, Kraft’s preference for sneakers stems from a desire for pain relief. He was once a running back for Columbia University and developed bone spurs in his foot.

Kraft told Bloomberg that the Nike deal all got started when the company’s CEO, Mark Parker, spoke at an event in Boston that he attended. When Parker saw that Kraft was wearing “bedazzled” red, white, and blue Air Force 1’s, he got an idea.

“He said, ‘Why don’t we make your own line?’ I said, ‘OK,'” Kraft said.

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl on Sunday on February 3. And there’s no doubt that he’ll be wearing sneakers on the night and if they win, he might even dance.