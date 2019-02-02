Here Are Some Recalled Foods To Avoid Serving At Your Super Bowl Party

Aside from the halftime show and, well, the game itself, food is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of Super Bowl Sunday. Unfortunately, tons of food has been recalled these past few weeks, turning your Super Bowl spread into a potential landmine. CNN has gathered up a list of the munchies you need to cross off of your menu due to a recent recall. Some of these you may have already heard of, and some may be complete news to you. Better safe than sorry!

First, the chicken nuggets. Not just one but two companies had a recall on their chicken nuggets: Tyson Foods and Perdue Foods. For Tyson, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encourages you to rid yourself of any “Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets” that were produced on November 26, 2018 and have a case code “3308SDL03” on the label. A total of 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets were recalled due to the nuggets potentially having rubber in them. As for Perdue, toss any gluten-free, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets produced on Oct. 25, 2018 due to a wood contamination. Perdue has had to recall 68,244 pounds of chicken nuggets from stores.

Do you happen to own any Gold Medal unbleached flour with a better-if-used-by date of April 20, 2020? Best to chuck that as well, as it may have been contaminated by salmonella. Although no illnesses have been reported by consumers yet, salmonella can cause serious illness or even death. General Mills felt it was necessary to pull the product off of shelves until the issue is contained.

If you happened to buy a product that contains Satur Farms baby spinach, you may be at risk for salmonella contamination as well. Whole Foods is recalling tons of products sold at stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. These products include salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps.

Lastly, the are peaches. 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums have been recalled by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York. The fruit was sold in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia through small stores in addition to Costco, Walmart, Aldi, Fairway Market, Market Basket, and Hannaford. The FDA warns that this product could contain Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can lead to serious illness and death, especially to those with weaker immune systems.

As long as you avoid these products, you can feel safe vegging out while watching the game!