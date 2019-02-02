WWE News: Kevin Owens Gives Update On When He Might Return From Injury

If a recent tweet from Monday Night Raw superstar Kevin Owens is to be believed, it might be a while before WWE fans get to see him back in the ring, as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

On Friday, Owens took to Twitter to follow up on a previous post, where he related that he was fresh off a practice match against his former Ring of Honor rival, NXT’s Adam Cole. While he showed appreciation for how his followers have gotten “excited” about the prospect of an imminent return, “KO” stressed that fans will have to wait “a few months, maybe more” before he’s ready to come back from his injury.

“I’m beginning to put some furniture together in my house just now and I’m not coming back to @WWE until I’m done with that and I suck at it so I’ll see you all in a few months, maybe more.”

As recalled by Sportskeeda, Kevin Owens was written off from television in October, when Bobby Lashley turned heel and beat down on him after their match on Monday Night Raw. This allowed Owens to take time off for surgery on both knees. While details on Owens’ recovery timeline were not clear at that time, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in December that WWE was planning to keep him on the shelf until WrestleMania 35 in April, despite the expectation that he would be cleared to return in February.

Shortly after Meltzer’s update on Owens’ status, reports suggested that the former WWE Universal Champion would be ready to compete shortly after the company’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which took place on Sunday. With that in mind, WrestlingNews.co wrote that it’s possible Owens was “trolling” his fans with his new tweet by hinting he might need more time to recover. However, the publication added that there’s a chance Owens had, in fact, suffered a setback in his recovery, or asked WWE officials to give him additional time away from the ring.

Although Kevin Owens’ storyline beatdown at the hands of Bobby Lashley was reportedly meant to position him for his first-ever run as a babyface character in WWE, the company’s creative plans for him going forward remain unclear. However, Owens and Sami Zayn, who also happens to be recovering from injuries, are favored by SkyBet to be the next team to hold the Raw Tag Team Championships. The duo’s 11/4 odds put them ahead of established Raw tag teams The Revival (7/2) and AOP (9/2), as well as recent main roster call-ups Heavy Machinery (4/1).