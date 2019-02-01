Russia Investigation Plot To Make Hillary Clinton President, Claims Roger Stone

In an interview with The Hill published on Friday, Roger Stone discussed his indictment and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

According to the longtime Republican operative, Mueller’s probe is an elaborate plot meant to find a way to “void the 2016 election,” remove Donald Trump, and get House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and possibly former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton into the White House.

“I don’t think this is about Roger Stone. I think this is about finding some allegation of Russian collusion to void the 2016 election so that both President Trump and Vice President Pence can be removed, making Nancy Pelosi president,” he said.

“That would create a vacancy in the vice presidency, which she, of course, could then appoint Hillary Clinton to, then she could resign, and Hillary could become president.”

Stone provided no proof or further details about his theory, TheHill notes.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Roger Stone — who served as an informal adviser to Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign — was indicted last week in the District of Columbia on seven counts: one count of obstruction, one count of witness tampering, and five counts of false statements.

While Stone is not the first Trump associate to be indicted by Robert Mueller’s team, the manner in which his arrest was carried out — CNN’s camera crew was present at Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home, filming the event — suggests that the special counsel’s office is trying to pressure him to cooperate, according to constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

According to to the lawyer, the Stone indictment does not suggest that there has been coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, given that the crimes Stone is being accused of committing fall into the category of process crimes.

Mueller Accuses Roger Stone of Lying and Bullying—but Not Collusion https://t.co/AqOZgr21DN — The Nation (@thenation) February 1, 2019

Other legal experts, former federal prosecutor and NBC News contributor Glenn Kirschner for instance, disagree and claim that Mueller is playing a different game, giving Stone the chance to cooperate while threatening him with a conspiracy indictment.

But Roger Stone appears to share the opinion of President Donald Trump, who often describes Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

According to Roger Stone, the political establishment — both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party — is not fond of Trump, and that is why there is an effort to remove him from office and install Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi as president.

“Republican establishment is no fonder of this president than the Democratic establishment because [Trump] challenges the status quo,” Stone said.