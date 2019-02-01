‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Incredible Before And After Pics Of Her Weight Loss

Teddi Mellencamp is an open book when it comes to her weight loss transformation, frequently telling fans and friends alike about her journey toward a healthier lifestyle. This week on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her dramatic transformation from flabby to fit after her pregnancy in order to help inspire others to find the right balance in their lives.

While she frequently posts transformations featuring her successful clients, Mellencamp doesn’t post images of her own weight-loss journey too often. But this week, she decided to show people how she got fit after having a baby.

In a recent post, the fitness buff showed three images of her bare abs, one taken nearly a year after having a baby, one during what she describes as chaotic eating and working out, and a third showing how she found balance and reached her fitness goals.

In the post, she explains that finding a lifestyle that she can live with was part of the challenge. She discovered that healthy foods rather than processed ones work better for her, and staying active rather than trying to force multiple training sessions got her where she wanted to be.

As the owner of All In By Teddi and a living example of practicing what she preaches, she encouraged followers to check out her business Instagram page for tips and advice.

Mellencamp has been encouraging people to reach their goals for years, and, along with her motivating post, she recently took to her Instagram stories to tell people that it doesn’t happen overnight. She says that it took her five months of being entirely committed to turning her life around after having her baby Cruz to reach her fitness goals.

“[Five] months of 100 percent commitment to change my life,” she wrote. “It’s been 3 years and 3 months since I changed my life and learned it’s a lifestyle change. Not a diet.”

This isn’t the first time that Mellencamp has shared her own struggles to help others. In a post on December 5, she showed a picture of her young self at a higher weight in a red dress. This was contrasted against an image of her now, with toned arms and a tiny waist.

In the caption, she addresses the issue of loose skin, saying that some people are afraid to lose weight because they don’t want loose skin. She says that she has it and tries not to focus on it. Instead, she pays attention to how she feels when she is healthier and says that she has tricks to hide her loose skin, like wearing high-waisted pants and posing with her arm away from her body.