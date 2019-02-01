Colton Underwood Faces His ‘Worst Fear’ On ‘Bachelor’ Episode 5 Group Date As Women Are ‘Gettin’ After It’

Some of Colton Underwood’s ladies may be a bit stunned in Thailand during Episode 5 as they realize that their group date is anything but glamorous. The Bachelor spoilers hint that this will be an intense outing and even Colton will have some skittish moments.

The Bachelor group dates for Colton Underwood’s season have already included quite a few intense physical challenges. However, spoilers coming from the latest sneak peeks show that this Episode 5 one will take things to the next level. ABC shares that Underwood and his ladies will be taking a hike through the jungle, and they’ll face some of their biggest fears.

ABC details that Colton and 10 ladies will face an “inhospitable environment” as they join a guide to hike through the Thai jungle. They will be led by “Jungle Joe,” who will be dishing out some survival tips. At one point in the outing, the women will be split into three different teams and given a challenge. They’ll compete to see which team can get back to the starting point with water and food first.

Apparently, one team goes to great lengths to win, and their approach rattles the other two groups of women. The Bachelor spoilers note that Colton will find a chance to get away with one bachelorette for some one-on-one time, and this ends up agitating the rest of the ladies.

The sneak peeks show that Underwood will be looking for someone open to new experiences and adventures, so he’ll be watching this group of women to see who embraces this challenging environment and who pulls away from it. Colton talks about getting over fears, and Bachelor spoilers reveal that he’ll even have to face a significant fear of his own.

At some point, Hannah Brown will swallow a bug whole while Nicole Lopez-Alvar will stick her hand into a muddy hole and pull out an eel. Tayshia Adams will bravely hold a scorpion, even blowing it kisses, and Underwood will be challenged to hold a snake.

Underwood says that during these challenges, the women are “gettin’ after it.” However, Colton admits that snakes are his worst fear. So when the guide tries to place a very long snake around the Bachelor star’s shoulders, he gives it a try and then makes a run for it.

Unfortunately, these wild animals aren’t the toughest thing Colton will face in regard to this group date. There will be an after-party, and things get intense emotionally during this outing. The Bachelor spoilers share that one woman will open up about how deep her feelings are for Underwood, and it looks as if this may be Brown. Then, according to previous Inquisitr Bachelor spoilers, Nicole and Onyeka start butting heads and their troubles will carry over into the cocktail party.

What does the one team do to upset the others and which lady gets this special one-on-one time that leaves others annoyed? The Bachelor spoilers tease that Colton Underwood is in for some major drama as this group date plays out, and everybody will see it all go down Monday night as Episode 5 airs on ABC.