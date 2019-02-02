Diddy’s True Feelings For Jennifer Lopez Revealed, Insider Insists It’s Not Exactly What Fans Think

Earlier this week, Sean “Diddy” Combs turned quite a few heads when he decided to comment on one of Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram posts. As expected, J-Lo’s photo was nothing short of amazing as it highlighted all of her striking good looks and curves. Tons of fans commented on the photo, but they weren’t the only ones admiring Jennifer’s photo. Diddy also commented. The Bad Boy Records CEO wrote, “OMG” with heart emojis. Although he knows Jennifer Lopez is dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, he still had to make his sentiments known.

However, it didn’t take long for Alex to chime in staking his claim. He made it clear Jennifer Lopez is his. The social media commentary quickly raised all kinds of speculation about Diddy’s interest in Jennifer. Many fans wondered if the hip hop mogul missed his ex and wanted her back. Now, an insider close to the “Hello, Good Morning” rapper is sharing details about his stance where Jennifer Lopez is concerned, reports Hollywood Life.

While many fans were convinced Diddy was about to give A-Rod a run for his money, the insider insists that Diddy was only giving J-Lo a “well-deserved compliment.” “Jennifer will always be one of Diddy’s great loves, and he still cherishes her and their memories to this day,” the insider said. “But he isn’t pursuing her. He was simply giving her a well-deserved compliment, not trying to swoop her up.”

It’s no secret Jennifer Lopez is drop-dead gorgeous, but the insider went on to explain why Diddy would never attempt to encroach on Alex’s territory.

“Diddy has a deep respect for Jennifer and would never try to interfere in her relationship with A-Rod,” the insider explained. “It was just a case of him wanting to show his admiration.” The insider continued, “He is simply all about spreading the love. No one should read anything into his comment.”

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy began dating in 1998. The famous pair sparked dating rumors when the talented actress/dancer was featured in his “Been Around the World” music video. Diddy and J-Lo’s most iconic relationship memory was when they attended the 2000 Grammy Awards. J-Lo wore an unforgettable green Versace dress that turned lots of heads. During a previous interview with People magazine, Diddy reflected on that occasion, sharing details about their attire.

“I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion,” Diddy said to Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her.”