‘Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers For Episode 5: Colton Underwood Faces An Unexpected Interaction With Elyse Dehlbom

The Bachelor spoilers for Episode 5 airing on Monday, February 4, hint that things will take a turn with bachelorette Elyse Dehlbom. Viewers recently watched as she had a one-on-one with Colton Underwood that went amazingly well. Unfortunately, it sounds as if there are shockers on the horizon in terms of Elyse and Colton’s chemistry and future together.
ABC shares that at some point after Colton’s first one-on-one in Episode 5 with Heather Martin, Elyse will decide that she really needs to talk with Underwood. The Bachelor spoilers detail that she will take the initiative to pay him an unexpected visit, but things apparently get intense and don’t go how either of them probably anticipated.
The preview for Episode 5 shows a bit of Elyse, and those tidbits do not look good. E! News shared the sneak peek that gives some insight into what’s on the way. Dehlbom is dressed up, her hair in a gorgeous updo as she wears a white dress.
Elyse is seen walking toward a door, which seems likely to be the door to Colton’s room in Thailand. The preview also shows a teary-eyed Dehlbom saying that she just made a really stupid mistake. While the sneak peek also edits in some footage hinting that Elyse and Colton get frisky in the bedroom together, it seems likely that it’s another bachelorette who gets that special individual time with Underwood.
What happens as Elyse visits Colton’s room? As the Inquisitr has previously shared, gossip guru Reality Steve has said he has the scoop on this interaction. According to his Bachelor spoilers, Dehlbom essentially eliminated herself from the show during this visit because she decided she wasn’t seeing a future with Underwood.
Why is she so teary if that’s what happened? It may be that she doubts herself as soon as she tells Colton she’s leaving, or it might end up that Reality Steve’s spoilers are off just a touch on what transpired in the conversation between Colton and Elyse. In any case, Bachelor spoilers tease that Dehlbom reportedly leaves during the episode sometime before the rose ceremony.
The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Colton Underwood faces drama on other fronts during Episode 5 as well. He will voice some frustrations at one point as some of the bachelorettes butt heads, but ultimately, he also has at least one great individual date. Before the end of the episode, Colton will whittle his group of women down to the final 10 who will then head to his hometown of Denver, Colorado, for Episode 7.