Lisa Vanderpump Receives Support From Andy Cohen After Skipping Baby Shower, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Andy Cohen didn't mind that Lisa Vanderpump missed his event.

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t getting any support from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars after missing Andy Cohen’s baby shower, but according to a new report, she’s gotten plenty of love from Cohen himself.

On January 31, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life regarding Vanderpump’s recent interactions with her Bravo TV boss.

“Lisa really appreciates how supportive Andy Cohen has been to her in the wake of all the drama stemming from [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. He understands why she wasn’t able to attend his shower. In fact, the two even Skyped from afar as she gave him gifts for his shower while working out of town,” a source close to Vanderpump explained.

Before Andy’s shower over the weekend, which was hosted by Kyle Richards at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, Vanderpump gifted the Watch What Happens Live host with an amazing cashmere blanket and several other items for his baby boy.

As fans of Bravo TV may know, Cohen’s first child is due sometime later this month.

Below is a photo that was taken at Andy Cohen’s baby shower, which included the entire Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, and cast members from all of the other Real Housewives cities.

While Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t exactly expected to attend Andy Cohen’s baby shower, mainly due to the fact that she’s in a full-on war of words with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and has been for several months, she was actually busy with her latest business venture at the time the event took place.

As the Hollywood Life insider explained, Vanderpump was in Las Vegas tending to her new restaurant, which is set to open at Caesar’s Palace later this year, at the time of Cohen’s shower.

“Lisa has been really busy working in Las Vegas on her new Vanderpump Lounge, which will soon be open in Caesar’s Palace in Vegas and she’s constantly going back and forth where she’s very hands-on, so Andy understood her absence completely,” the source said.

Vanderpump is also busy with her new dog rescue center in China, as well as her ongoing humanitarian efforts. Per Hollywood Life‘s source, Vanderpump remains “focused on so many other important issues in the world.”

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss the Season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.