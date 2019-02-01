Jana Duggar Reveals Yet Another Secret Talent On Instagram, Fans Are Amazed

Jana Duggar has left fans speechless once again.

Is there anything that Jana Duggar can’t do? Fans are raving over a secret talent that she revealed on social media that they have never seen before. The reality star’s Instagram has become a big hit among Duggar followers. It gives just a small hint on what her world is like. She just revealed her own favorite personal space in which she uses her skills to do a little art work.

The eldest Duggar daughter shared a few photos via Instagram of her private space that she calls her “quiet little nook.” It consists of a small wooden desk that she revealed to a fan was her grandmother’s and is over 100 years old. It appears to be in pretty good shape for being an antique. It’s obvious that Jana treasures this piece of furniture. She has decorated her nook with plants and family photos.

The 29-year-old also took a photo of a wooden sign with the words, “Always be kinder than you feel.” That could have been a hint to her followers to behave themselves when they post comments on her timeline and to be kind in general.

The third picture that she snapped was the one that had everyone in awe. Jana Duggar drew and painted a cute green frog which had fans raving about. One person asked if there was anything she can’t do.

Another person jokingly, or maybe not so jokingly, asked the Counting On star if that means her frog turns into a prince. They are referring to the rumor that Jana is possibly courting someone now that she is active on social media. Of course, both Jana and her sister, Jessa, shot down those rumors, but many are still in hopes that it may still be true. Jana laughed a bit at the comment about her frog turning into a prince and responded with a different happy ending.

“Haha No. My little nephew Marcus loves frogs and asked me to paint it.”

The buggy-eyed frog is as cute as can be and shows off another one of her talents. Fans are still convinced that she should have her own home and gardening show possibly on HGTV or somewhere else. The recent promo clip for the new season of Counting On reveals that Jana Duggar has a big announcement that she will be sharing on the TLC reality show. This has many wondering if it has to do with courting or a possible business move for her.

The new season of Counting On premieres on February 11. Be sure to watch to see what the future has in store for Jana Duggar.