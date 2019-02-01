Adam Levine Reveals Why He’s Always Front & Center Of Maroon 5, Jokes He’s The ‘Dictator’

The Maroon 5 frontman is revealing if there's any jealousy from his bandmates over his frontman role.

While many bands have more than one band member soaking up the spotlight, there’s no doubting that Adam Levine has always been front and center when it comes to his role as the frontman of Maroon 5. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the band’s huge halftime performance at Super Bowl LIII this weekend, The Voice coach is revealing how his dynamic with his fellow bandmates really works.

Speaking to the outlet this week, Adam joked that his bandmates – Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar – consider him to be the “dictator” of the group as he revealed that he’s been the one taking the helm when it came to working out Maroon 5’s halftime show.

“We’ve had a lot of hits and we’ve been very lucky, but too many. I was a humongous part of the process,” Adam revealed ahead of the big performance on Sunday, February 3, at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I put the show together and the band, obviously, we’re always talking about it, and I’m always asking and they’re always giving me things and we’re always being a band — that process never stops,” he then continued, confirming that although he was in charge of many of the decisions, all of Maroon 5 had some input in what the show will look and sound like.

But while some might think there could be some bad blood or jealousy from his fellow musicians when it comes to Adam getting so much attention as the frontman, he revealed that’s not the case with the pop/rock group.

“I think bands quickly realize in order to survive you have to have a ring leader, gotta have a mayor sometimes — a dictator they say…,” Levine joked of his role. “They trust me and I trust them, and so I’ve been at the helm of this thing and putting it together with the guests as well.”

Adam then admitted that getting a show together for one of the most watched events in the world has “been a process” for the group, who first shot to fame with their debut single “Harder To Breathe” a whopping 17 years ago back in 2002.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But while he didn’t give too much more away about what fans can expect from the performance set to be seen across the globe, the father of two confirmed that the show will be centered around music and will likely be a little simpler than some of the more recent halftime shows that have included a lot of fireworks and dancers.

“We just kind of wanted to bring it back to a time when it was a little more simple,” Levine explained of a potentially more stripped back performance from the “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger” hitmakers when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots.

Adam then continued in the interview that he wanted to transport football fans and all those tuning in just to see them perform back to a time when “the show’s the highlight and the focus was the connection to the songs.”

Levine and Maroon 5’s appearance on this year’s Super Bowl is set to come just weeks after the singer was slammed by angry fans of The Voice.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, Adam – who’s appeared as a coach on every single season of the NBC singing series – was called out by angry fans over a controversial decision he made as part of the Instant Save portion of the talent search that saw him pick one of the contestants on his team over the other.

The 2019 Super Bowl airs on February 3 on CBS.