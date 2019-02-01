Rob Kardashian Furious After Blac Chyna Gets Into Violent Fight With Boyfriend, Per ‘Radar Online’

Rob Kardashian is said to be furious with his former fiance, Blac Chyna, after she got into a violent fight with her current boyfriend, Kid Buu, during a recent vacation to Hawaii.

According to a January 31 report by Radar Online, Rob Kardashian is said to be angry with Blac Chyna, whom he allegedly believes is not making good decisions when it comes to her lifestyle, which their daughter, Dream Kardashian, is being raised in.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian was livid when he learned that police officers had been called to the hotel room of Chyna and Kid Buu while they were in Hawaii.

Reports suggest that Chyna had accused her man of cheating and scratched him, while he allegedly slammed her up against the way multiple times and choked her.

“Rob is really, really angry right now and his family is jumping in to make sure that Dream is not there to witness her father’s fight with her mom. They are already worried about how this will affect Dream when she is older because she will eventually see that her mother was not stable and used her father for personal gain,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Rob Kardashian was also said to be fed up because he had tried to contact Blac Chyna about returning Dream to her over the weekend, but found out that she had jetting off to Hawaii with Kid Buu without informing him, which was a day that she was supposed to have custody of their 2-year-old daughter.

However, Chyna is allegedly refusing to talk to anyone about the incident of violence with her boyfriend, and is said to have all members of the Kardashian family blocked on social media so that they can’t get in contact with her.

In addition, Chyna is set to face off with the Kardashian family in court as she’s suing them over allegations that she lost her reality TV series due to their influence following her split with Rob.

During this tense time, the Kardashian family has been seen rallying around little Dream. Khloe Kardashian has recently shared social media footage of her at a baby music class with Dream, her own daughter, True Thompson, Kim’s little girl, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

Khloe also recently documented herself taking True and Dream to visit a local fire station via her Instagram account.

Rob Kardashian has not been seen on reality TV, nor has he commented on the situation with Blac Chyna at this time.