‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Says Partner Gage Edward Has Moved Out

Jeff Lewis and his longtime partner Gage Edward have gone their separate ways — at least for now. The Flipping Out star told fans on his SiriusXM radio show that his partner of nearly 10 years moved out on Wednesday night and that he is raising their 2-year-old daughter Monroe Christine Lewis until they can come to a formal arrangement.

While speaking on his radio show Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis said that Edward had moved out.

“I don’t think this is necessarily, ultimately bad news but Gage actually moved out of the house last night. So he went into a hotel,” the 48-year-old said. “This has been a long time coming. We’ve been in separate rooms for a very long time and I think, we’ve had a lot of discussions about it, I think what happened was we were in separate rooms a majority- I don’t know if it’s a majority of last year, but a significant portion of last year.”

Despite the separate bedrooms, Lewis said that he and Edward were still hooking up even though the relationship was deteriorating, but that there was a lack of intimacy between the two. So he says that after months of feeling “tortured,” he told Edward to move out in order to get some perspective about their relationship.

Lewis added that he hopes some time apart will give Edward a chance to focus on the good parts of their life together, leaving the door open for a future relationship.

He also conceded that he felt the breakup happening but didn’t do enough to save it.

“I didn’t fight for the relationship. I didn’t work for the relationship,” he said.

Now that Edward is staying in a Los Angeles hotel for the time being, Lewis says that he is raising their daughter. Monroe is biologically Lewis’ because the couple both submitted embryos, but his implanted first. Now, Lewis calls himself a “single dad” because he is raising his daughter for the time being.

The Bravo celebrity explained that both he and Edward had stuck together for their daughter. He also said that the timing was bad financially because they were working on four separate properties, so they both stuck things out.

Fans could see the relationship fraying after an episode of Flipping Out in October showed the pair arguing. In the show, Edwards and Lewis argued over the amount of work the former was doing around the house.

Edward has not issued a statement regarding the split.