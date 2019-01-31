Kylie Jenner Is ‘Thrilled’ That The World Will Get To See How Talented Travis Scott Is At Super Bowl

Kylie Jenner is ready for her man to take the stage at this year’s Super Bowl!

Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, will be performing during halftime of this year’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia. The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest stages for musicians — and the likes of Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake have performed at the event in the past. Along with Scott, Maroon 5 and Big Boi are also scheduled to perform during the highly-anticipated show.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner is incredibly excited about Scott’s performance — and she’s so proud of how far he has come in his career as an artist in such a short time. A source close to the beauty mogul shares that Kylie is stoked to see her man perform on stage, and knows that he has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

“Kylie knows what a huge fan base Travis already has, but she’s thrilled that the whole world will be able to see how talented he really is at the Super Bowl. She can’t wait for Travis to showcase his music on such an iconic platform like the Super Bowl stage. She’s counting down the minutes until Sunday’s game.”

But the show itself may not be the only thing that Jenner has to look forward to. According to Harper’s Bazaar, many fans are convinced that Scott will propose to Jenner during his performance. And fans may not be too far off in thinking that the Super Bowl could be the ticket for Scott to propose.

For starters, Travis already calls Kylie “wifey,” and the two spend a ton of time together with their daughter Stormi. Jenner and Stormi have even gone on tour with Scott. And in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Scott shared that he wants to propose soon — but in a “fire way.”

The Super Bowl also has some meaning for the famous pair. Last year, on Super Bowl Sunday, Kylie finally broke her silence on whether or not she was actually pregnant. She not only confirmed that she had been pregnant, but also that that she had given birth to baby Stormi.

The Kardashian family is known for doing over-the-top things. Kanye West rented out San Francisco’s AT&T Stadium to propose to Kim Kardashian a few years ago — and momager Kris Jenner is a master at getting the family publicity in clever ways.

Now, fans will just have to wait to see if Super Bowl Sunday is indeed the day that Kylie and Travis make things official.