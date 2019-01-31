‘One Piece’ Chapter 931 Spoilers: Big Mom Loses Memory, Sanji’s New Power Revealed!

Is Sanji's new power enough to beat one of the strongest headliners of the Beast Pirates?

One Piece Chapter 931 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the continuation of the battle between Strawhat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji and Beast Pirates headliner Page One. Will Germa 66’s Raid Suit help Sanji defeat Page One?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 931 started with Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law discussing Germa 66’s Raid Suit. Law has a vast knowledge of the Vinsmoke family and the Germa 66 technology since he came from North Blue. Sanji possessed Raid Suit No. 3 called Stealth Black. It gives the user the ability to become invincible. It was revealed that invincibility has always been the power that Sanji wanted.

One Piece Chapter 931 finally featured Sanji in action using Stealth Black. When their fight continues, Page One transformed into Human Beast mode and launched a powerful attack against Sanji. Luckily, Black Leg didn’t receive any damage because of the Raid Suit. Page One thought that he already defeated Sanji. He was not aware that Sanji just used the power of Stealth Black to hide his presence and attacked him while his guard was down. Sanji hit Page One from above which resulted in one of the Beast Pirates’ strongest headliners to be in extreme pain.

One Piece Chapter 931 Raw, Sanji’s Raid Suit Stealth Black https://t.co/QWoWOFpPNt pic.twitter.com/KCyUEqXK91 — DISCOVER DIARY (@diary_discover) January 31, 2019

One Piece Chapter 931 also showed Nico Robin in Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s mansion. While everyone is busy in the feast, Robin used the opportunity to search for the Poneglyph. Unfortunately, Robin was caught by the members of Oniwaban, a group of government-employed undercover agents. Despite being in disguise, any person from the World Government definitely knows the appearance of the sole survivor of Ohara.

One Piece Chapter 931 revealed that Emperor Big Mom survived after falling into the sea. In the previous chapter, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire attacked the carps that were pulling the Queen Mama Chanter, which prevented the Big Mom Pirates from entering Wano Country. Emperor Big Mom was separated from her crew and washed up to the shore of Kuri.

Tony Tony Chopper, Kozuki Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku found Emperor Big Mom while they are training with swords. Chopper screamed after seeing Emperor Big Mom in front of him, but he started to calm down after learning that she lost her memory. As of now, it remains unknown what happened to the other members of the Big Mom Pirates after they fell into the sea, but the Strawhat Pirates could use Emperor Big Mom’s current situation into their advantage in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.