Baby Boy Burned To Death In Oven By Drunk Grandparents In Russia

A mother in Russia has left her eleven-month-old baby son in their care of his grandparents, but returned to find his charred remains inside their stove. The shocking incident took place in Kharoy village in the Russian district of Khakassia, according to the Daily Mail.

Viktoria Sagalakov, who is twenty years old, left her infant son Maxim with her parents in the family home. When she returned to collect him, she found his charred and lifeless body inside the large stove in the kitchen of the home.

The exact cause of death is yet to be formally confirmed but it is believed that the results will confirm that he died as a result of incineration after being placed in the oven.

Maxim’s grandmother, aged forty-two, and grandfather, aged forty-seven, have so far only been identified by their surname, Miyagashev. They have both been arrested and are under investigation for what local police describe as the “deliberate murder of a helpless minor.” If they are convicted, they will face a life sentence.

Speaking to Russian television, a neighbor of the grandparents explained what happened. Evgeniy Borgoyakov said the grandfather had gone out and got drunk on vodka. When he returned home he “turned mad from alcohol.”

“He came back home, and we hear he pushed the baby into the wood-burning stove. That was it,” explained Borgoyakov.

Another neighbor of the grandparents, who is also a relative said that the grandparents would often look after the baby boy while the mother was away and insisted they had always cared for him well.

Natalia Sagatayeva told Russian television, “I just can’t believe this… I am still shocked. They took good care of the boy, fed him. My children played with him. How could it happen?”

Meanwhile, Maxim’s mother Viktoria, who is obviously still traumatized by what has happened, put an emotional tribute to her son on a Russian social media site.

“Rest in peace, my beloved son,’ she said. ‘My dear little son. My pain does not ease even for a minute. How will I cope with it that you are not with me? I can’t hug you. Only your photograph is here with your kind and tender look.”

“I look at your picture and you are smiling to me,” she continued. “I miss you so much my son. Please come to see me just for one second. Come to see me in my dreams. I know that you see everything now because you are flying so high.”