Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Steams Up Beach In Sexy Gronk Bathing Suit

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is ready to watch her man take on the Los Angeles Rams this upcoming Sunday — and now the gorgeous model has her attire for the big day.

In a sultry snap posted to the Sports Illustrated model’s Instagram, Kostek rocked a sexy one piece bathing suit with the name and jersey number of the Patriot’s tight end, the popular player who goes by the nickname “Gronk”. While sitting on her knees playfully in the sand, Kostek showed off her toned body in the skin tight number. Her ample cleavage was on full display in the snap, and she gave the camera a sexy smile has she proudly showed off the one-of-a-kind suit.

Kostek wore her honey colored hair in tousled waves which gave off some serious beach-babe vibes. With the stunning Malibu sunset behind her, the glamour model’s toned thighs and firm physique were front and center for the shot. She wore light makeup, as to not distract from her flawless features, and wore no accessories — letting the bathing suit be the star of the show.

As E! News reported, the beginning of Kostek and Gronkowski’s relationship is a little murky, but rumor has it that they linked up after the former NFL cheerleader called it quits.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team, I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met,” Kotsek said. Shortly after, the kicked the heat up a notch and started making guest appearances on each others social media for date nights and fun outings.

They duo has shared several pics of their travels together, from Florida to Jamaica, and beyond — and celebrated special occasions with one another in adorable fashion. Recently, Gronk told the model — who had been rejected from different agencies after being told to lose weight — that he loves her body just as it is. As TMZ revealed, the former Patriot’s cheerleader stopped by Mark Dohner’s “Livin Large” podcast and gushed about how the NFL star made her feel comfortable in her own skin.

‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that,” Gronk told her, in reference to Kostek asking if she should lose weight for the modeling gig.

No word yet if Kostek will be wearing the skimpy swimwear to the Super Bowl on Sunday. Atlanta will be slightly chilly, but luckily for Kotsek — if she chooses to rock the sexy garb, the stadium is under a heated dome.