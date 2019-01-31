New 2020 Presidential Poll Shows That Donald Trump Would Likely Lose To Anyone The Democrats Put Up

The poll from Michigan could have implications for other states that will be critical in 2020, an analysis finds.

Donald Trump could be in serious trouble to just about any candidates the Democrats should choose in 2020, a new poll indicates.

The poll from WDIV and the Detroit News focused on voters in Michigan, which turned out to be one of the key states in the 2016 presidential election after Trump won there and in other traditionally blue rust belt states, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The poll found that Trump has now lost the support of what could again be the deciding state in 2020, not trailing every potential Democratic candidate by wide margins in Michigan.

Trump would lose to Joe Biden by a 53-40 margin, to Bernie Sanders by a 52-41 margin, and even to the secondary tier of candidates like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, the poll found. This shows that Trump is weak against potential candidates from all backgrounds, from centrist establishment Democrats like Biden to progressive “outsiders” like Sanders, Slate noted.

While the report cautioned against looking too much into a single poll taken so far out from even the Democratic primaries, the poll has signs of potential trouble for Donald Trump beyond Michigan.

“[T]hat’s in the context of a fairly strong economy,” the report noted.

“And in the context of Michigan voters believing their state is on ‘the right track’ by a 19-point margin, according to the same poll.”

With one year until Democratic primaries start, a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination has not yet emerged, and the field of potential candidates is still being filled out. Biden and Sanders, both heavily rumored to be running, have not yet announced their bids while Harris and Warren are in the early stages of potential runs. There are also some candidates attempting to build greater name recognition, including former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro.

There are other signs of potential difficulties for Donald Trump beyond the early polls. His approval rating saw a sharp decline during the government shutdown, as polls showed that the majority of Americans blamed Trump for what became the longest shutdown in American history. Much of the blame fell on Trump himself, who said in a televised meeting with Democratic leaders in the days before the shutdown began that he alone would shut down the government and would take credit for it. That changed as the shutdown stretched on, with Trump taking to Twitter to blame Democrats, but the majority of voters did not agree with his logic.