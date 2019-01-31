Camille Kostek Says Rob Gronkowski Told Her Not To Lose Weight After Agencies Suggested She Lose 15 Pounds

Rob Gronkowski thinks that girlfriend Camille Kostek is perfect just the way she is!

Kostek appeared on a recent episode of Mark Dohner’s Livin’ Large podcast where she talked about a wide range of topics. It comes as no shock that Camille’s boyfriend, New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, came up in the interview and so did her modeling career.

According to TMZ, Gronkowski has been incredibly supportive of of his longtime girlfriend and he thinks it’s crazy that modeling agencies actually suggested that Kostek lose a substantial amount of weight, especially considering the fact that she is already really tiny. The model says that some agencies even suggested that she lose 15 pounds in three weeks or shed inches off her thighs in order to be considered for jobs.

“He had seen me get rejected by a lot of agencies. I was like, I just don’t want to do that. [Gronk] was like, ‘Do you even want a body like that?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that.'”

But soon after, Camille landed herself in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition where she was named the rookie model. Obviously just like Gronk, the publication thought that Kostek looks great just the way she is. She also has an amazing Instagram following with over 382,000 followers, so it’s safe to say that she is doing just fine.

And while Gronk seems to be incredibly supportive of Kostek, she is equally as supportive of him and his football career. After the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to go to the Super Bowl, the NY Post shares that Kostek stood by her man after a lot of people said that they didn’t think the Patriots deserved to win.

In an interview, the model said that Rob was “pumped” to have won the game before admitting that winning, like the Patriots have a tendency to do, never gets old.

“Pats always pull through no matter what,” she said.

In addition, Kostek shared her thoughts on the backlash that the Patriots received from other NFL fans after getting to go to yet another Super Bowl.

“You hate us ’cause you ain’t us,” she told reporters.

It has also been reported that Kostek is friends with Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Patriot’s Super Bowl rival — the Los Angels Rams. However, her loyalty remains with Gronkowski and the Pats.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday February 3 in Atlanta.