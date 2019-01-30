Sarah Sanders Says God ‘Wanted Donald Trump To Become President’

Sanders spoke with the Christian Broadcasting Network and discussed religion-related issues.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders believes Donald Trump’s presidency was preordained, The Hill is reporting. Sanders spoke with David Brody and Jennifer Wishon of the Christian Broadcasting Network on Wednesday, January 30, about various religion-related issues. At one point, Brody asked Sanders to give a “spiritual perspective” on Trump’s presidency thus far.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said in response. “And that’s why he’s there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

While it is true that Trump has garnered support from various evangelical leaders, there are other people of faith who have viewpoints that majorly differ from the current U.S. president’s. Sanders was asked about Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who made history as the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Tlaib and Omar have been facing criticism for supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement, which condemns the Israeli government and their treatment of Palestinians. People are now throwing out accusations that Tlaib and Omar have anti-Semitic views.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump's presidency was part of a higher calling https://t.co/g3k8sZ6LSm — POLITICO (@politico) January 30, 2019

While the congresswomen have had some of their Democratic colleagues defend them, Sanders says their views on Israel are “outrageous.” She also was critical of Democratic politicians who did not denounce Tlaib and Omar’s support of the BDS movement. In addition, the White House press secretary was asked about Christians who are currently struggling in Syria as well as comments President Trump made about bringing back U.S. soldiers currently serving in the country.

“Look, the president’s made clear that we support Christians, that we support the Kurds,” Sanders said. “He’s made that clear to Turkey, he’s made that clear publicly on a number of fronts, and just one of the reasons that the president has been tough on Iran is to make sure that people don’t feel threatened. We’re still going to have a presence in the region but as much as we can continue to totally and completely destroy ISIS, the president wants our troops out of Syria and he wants to be able to bring more of them back home.”

Trump made an official announcement in December that he was working on withdrawing U.S troops from Syria, sparking backlash from experts who say that pulling the troops out suddenly can result in further damage to the already war-torn country and strengthen the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS.) Now, officials have promised to wait until ISIS is completely defeated before removing the troops entirely.