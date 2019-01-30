‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Summer Makes Out With Fen

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, January 30 brings a surprising makeout session between Summer and Fen. Plus, Victoria opens up to Victor over J.T.’s abuse, Jack and Kerry arrive at a decision, and Kyle gets Lola to go out to dinner.

After Lola (Sasha Calle) learned that Summer (Hunter King) had asked Kyle (Michael Mealor) out for dinner and he declined, Lola accepted. Of course, when Kyle and Lola were eating out, all Lola could focus on were her plans for the restaurant, which opens in three weeks. Kyle attempted to get Lola to concentrate on having a relaxing evening out, but she couldn’t.

What Lola did manage to focus on briefly was Summer and Fen (Zack Tinker), who were eating out to celebrate Fen’s recent song success. During their evening, Summer made out with Fen, but later when he tried to move things up to a hotel room, Summer pleaded a headache, and Fen realized that Summer had once again used him in an attempt to make Kyle jealous. Previously, the Inquisitr reported that Summer and Fen will team up to destroy Lola and Kyle’s relationship.

Fen dumping work to party with Summer also didn’t sit well with Ana (Loren Lott), and when she mentioned it to Devon (Bryton James), Devon questioned if Fen should even be on the label. Ana backed down on her criticism and assured Devon that Fen is okay. He pushed Ana to record, but she flat-out declined.

Meanwhile, at Newman Ranch, Katie ran off to play with her “imaginary” friend, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden) talked. Victoria admitted to losing it on a reporter, but Victor felt proud his daughter had fought back. Then, Victor asked Victoria about J.T.’s abuse, and she opened up to her father about how terrible everything had been. Victor promised to be there for Victoria as Katie played hide and seek upstairs. The pair went to find Katie, which they did, and somebody watched them on video.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) talked things through. Jack was adamant that he is through having children, and he did not want to hold Kerry back from her dreams. Their goals are just too different, which might mean Jack and Kerry shouldn’t continue moving forward with their relationship. Even so, Kerry wasn’t ready to let go of what they had. Later, at Jabot, Jack showed up and agreed with Kerry that they should live for now instead of worrying so much about the future, which may or may not even happen. They decided to stay together and kissed.