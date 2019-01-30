‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Nikki Makes A Dangerous Mistake

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 31, bring a dangerous mistake on Nikki’s part. Plus, Micheal is tested by someone other than Summer, and Nick struggles to keep himself under control as things get crazy to end the month.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) mistake proves to be dangerous, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki, along with everybody else in Katie’s life, assumes that Katie’s new friend is “imaginary.” However, it appears as if the little girl is actually talking to a person hiding in the Ranch. Soon, Katie goes missing, and Nikki is beside herself trying to find her granddaughter.

Nikki eventually enlists Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help, but it may be too little too late because they struggle to locate their granddaughter. Now, Nikki’s mistake leads to enormous consequences when somebody takes Katie, and they are unable to find her even with plenty of security help. Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson) will be beside themselves with worry over their daughter.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) tests Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Jabot. It seems that the women of Jabot need models for their new campaign, and they tap Fen (Zack Tinker) and Kyle. It’s not exactly what Kyle has in mind for work, though. Kyle wants to be one of the top officers at the company and not the brawn. It does not help at all that Lauren got the COO job that Kyle wanted when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) took over as CFO and Kerry (Alice Hunter) came on as the head chemist after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) left to start her competitor, My Beauty.

How will Kyle ever be considered for a serious position at work when he’s constantly tapped as the talent? Perhaps as he gets older, he’ll move up, and people will remember how he paid his dues.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) struggles to keep his cool with Summer’s (Hunter King) sudden announcement that she’s moving in. With so many new revelations recently, he’s still reeling from learning Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki kept him in the dark about J.T. He’s most hurt about Sharon’s lies since they ended up playing a part in his wedding to Sharon dramatically imploding.

The craziest thing is, both Phyllis and Summer are still keeping a massive secret from Nick. Nick has no idea about Billy’s revenge. If he finds out about that, he’ll really struggle, and Nick will most likely end up losing his cool in a big way.