‘One Piece’ Episode 871 Featuring Conclusion Of Battle Between Luffy And Katakuri

The One Piece Whole Cake Island arc continues to get intense as the epic battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri reaches its climax. In the latest episode of One Piece, Luffy unleashed a new Gear 4 form called Snakeman. Will Luffy finally beat Katakuri?

One Piece Episode 870 started with Katakuri screaming while waiting for Luffy to stand up. Luffy was about to say something but Katakuri said that he already accepted the challenge. Before the fight continues, One Piece Episode 870 once again showed a flashback of Luffy’s training at Rusukaina Island with Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh. It was revealed that Luffy got the opportunity to face Rayleigh in a one-on-one fight using his Gear 4 Bounceman.

Rayleigh was amazed by the things that Luffy could do by combining the power of Gomu Gomu no Mi with Haki. As expected from a legendary pirate, Luffy’s Gear 4 Bounceman was unable to even put a scratch on Rayleigh’s face. The transformation might have improved Luffy’s power and speed, but Rayleigh proved to be stronger and faster. With his inability to land a clean hit against Rayleigh, Luffy came up with a new Gear 4 form he named Snakeman.

In the continuation of his battle with Katakuri, Luffy finally succeeded to land critical blows by changing the angles of his attacks. At first, Katakuri was having a hard time reading Luffy’s attacks. But as expected from the strongest commander of the Big Mom Pirates, it didn’t take long before Katakuri learned the rhythm. He started preparing for his counterattack by transforming into a giant donut.

Katakuri’s strategy proved to be very effective against Luffy. Katakuri used the power of Mochi Mochi no Mi to trap Luffy which made it easier for him to strike the Strawhat Pirates captain. However, it was not enough for Katakuri to achieve victory.

After relaxing his mind to have a much powerful Observation Haki, Luffy engaged in a brawling match with Katakuri. Luffy temporarily got the upper hand when he used Black Mamba, but Katakuri still managed to unleash a more powerful attack that sent the Strawhat Pirates captain to the ground.

When Luffy stood up, Katakuri declared that the fight will be over after their next attack. In their final attack, Luffy used King Cobra while Katakuri launched Buzz Cut Mochi. Based on the preview, the conclusion of the epic battle in the Mirror World will be shown in One Piece Episode 871.