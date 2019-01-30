Britney Spears’ Secret Cameo In The Movie ‘Corporate Animals’ Revealed

With the Sundance Film Festival taking place in Park City, Utah, through Sunday, February 3, many major movies are being premiered for attendees before they even have distributors or release dates attached to them. One film that is being buzzed about for one very special cameo is Corporate Animals.

The Patrick Brice-directed horror comedy, which made its Sundance debut on Tuesday, January 29, is about a group of co-workers who go on a corporate team-building caving weekend and wind up getting trapped underground. Business secrets are revealed, sexual tension ensues, and they might have to resort to cannibalism. Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Karan Soni, Jessica Williams, Nasim Pedrad, and Martha Kelly star in the film.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times at the festival, Brice explained that one of the characters is obsessed with the “…Baby One More Time” pop singer and starts hearing her speak to him through the walls in the cave.

“Through a series of connections, we were able to get 10 minutes of her time to record this, which was so awesome,” he explained.

The news was kept so top secret that even some of the movie’s stars did not know about it. In fact, Williams learned about Spears’ cameo for the very first time during the L.A. Times interview.

“That is awesome… I gotta hear the outtakes,” she said through her shock.

If Brice could not get Spears to record the necessary lines, he did have some other celebrities in mind. However, he did not reveal their names.

Watch the interview with Brice, Moore, Williams, and Soni below.

After news about Spears’ secret role hit social media, Ed Helms posted a confirmation note on Twitter.

“Speaking as a producer and actor in this movie, I can confirm this is both TRUE and EXTREMELY COOL,” he wrote.

Spears has not yet said anything about the role. However, she has been pretty quiet on social media since the beginning of the year after she was forced to cancel her new Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Domination, due to her father being sick.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand,” she wrote on Instagram on January 4.

Corporate Animals does not have an official release date yet.