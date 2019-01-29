‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Preview: Episode 11 Hinting At A Major Death

Grey’s Anatomy is known for being rather dramatic, taking fans on a heart-stopping ride of ups and downs as our favorite characters navigate the trials and tribulations of juggling their personal lives and working in a hospital.

The latest drama in Season 15 sees lead character Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) seemingly caught up in the beginnings of a love triangle. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) has told Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) that she is pregnant with his baby, throwing a spanner in the works of the rekindling relationship with his ex-wife Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). Dr Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is suffering severe anxiety.

But by far the most concerning development of all is Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) who is suffering from a terrible, invasive brain tumor. Before the winter finale, she revealed she was suffering with the cancerous tumor, and needs it removed. According to the preview for this week’s episode, things aren’t looking so good for Catherine.

Elite Daily reports that the preview seems to hint that Catherine may not make it through the dangerous surgery she must undergo to remove the tumor. Although Catherine is seen going into her surgery in a lighthearted mood, and promising to see her husband and son when she wakes up, things quickly appear to take a turn for the worse once Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) and Amelia have started the surgery.

Her husband Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) can be seen standing up in the gallery above the operating room as if in panic, and then the preview cuts to her son Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) crying in the hallway outside, with his girlfriend Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) trying to comfort him.

It doesn’t help that the GreysABC page on Instagram posted the preview with the caption, “PSA to stock up on tissues. You’ll be feeling every single feel Thursday when #GreysAnatomy returns.”

There has been no word on whether Allen is planning on leaving the series, but it could always have been done silently so as to keep her death as unexpected and traumatic for Grey’s fans as possible. That is, if they are going to let the matriarch of the Avery family die.

Despite her argument with Richard and Jackson at the end of last week’s episode, it seems that the pair have forgiven her for failing to come to them first when she knew she was ill. Instead, as she goes into surgery, they stand firm at her side, sharing tender moments with her before she goes under the knife.

With all Grey’s fans have had to watch both Richard and Jackson lose throughout the many years they have been working at Grey Sloan Memorial, here’s hoping they don’t have to say an untimely goodbye to Catherine as well.