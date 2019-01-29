Donald Trump Reportedly Showed Off Notable Location Of Clinton Affair During White House Tours, Per ‘The Hill’

The White House is a building filled with notable locations and artifacts but according to a new tell-all book by his former aide Cliff Sims, President Donald Trump likes to point out the most scandalous parts of its history. In the book, Sims writes that during his White House tours, the president would often show off the places where Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky had “sexual relations.”

As The Hill reports, Sims adds that these comments would trigger laughs from the president and that he’d sometimes engage in “crass” conversations after doing so. He adds that there are three other people who have received White House tours from Trump can attest to his predilection for bringing up the Clinton Lewinsky affair.

“Flashing a grin, he wants his friends to see where Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky reportedly began their sexual encounters.” writes Sims in an excerpt published by The Washington Post. “We’ve remodeled it since then,” he said on a tour in December, said a person with direct knowledge of the event.”

Lewinsky and Clinton’s affair was a huge news story in the late 1990s and led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

Trump has publicly discussed the affair in the past. In an interview with CNN in January 2016, he deflected criticism on his own alleged history of infidelity and sexual misconduct by citing the story.

According to Sims, the Bill Clinton affair isn’t the only fodder for his cheeky White House tours. He claims that Trump also told his guests that there used to be a hole in the wall in the Oval Office and that Barack Obama would use it to watch sports. The president also reportedly claimed that his predecessor would sports TV all day before bragging about replacing Obama’s “small” television with a large flat screen TV.

The president is often fact-checked as he regularly tells stories that seem quite imaginative. For example, he has been repeating vivid descriptions of immigrant women being tied up with duct tape over their mouths and thrown into trucks that transport them across the US-Mexico border. As The Inquisitr recently reported, several immigration experts have said that they aren’t sure where the president got this information from because it doesn’t reflect the reality of illegal immigration to the United States.

As HuffPo reports, during a recent episode of her MSNBC show, Rachel Maddow suggested that the story may have come from Sicario: Day Of The Soldado, a movie starring Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.