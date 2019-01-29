Jenelle Evans Wasn’t Assaulted By Husband David Eason, She Tripped Over A Hole

Jenelle Evans revealed what really happened between her and David Eason in October on last night's 'Teen Mom 2.'

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, hasn’t been featured on any episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been a part of his wife’s storyline. In fact, Eason has been a hot topic on the show throughout its currently airing season.

During last night’s episode of the MTV reality show, Evans and Eason appeared to be at odds after it was revealed that Eason had sent an angry text message in which he complained about being excluded from a family event. As fans know, Eason isn’t allowed to be part of production after being fired last February after going on a homophobic rant on Twitter.

Then, at the end of the episode, a portion of a 911 call made by Evans against her husband last October was played.

While on the call, Evans was heard requesting police visit her home after an attack at the hands of Eason. According to her statements, Evans believed her collarbone may have been broken during her husband’s assault.

According to a January 28 report from Starcasm, Evans has denied Eason’s assault in the months since her call was made public and now claims she simply tripped over a hole and fell. Unfortunately, her fans and followers have remained concerned about her safety.

At the end of last year, after denying her husband’s assault on numerous occasions, Jenelle Evans took to her YouTube page, where she further insisted that David Eason had not been abusive toward her.

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So, I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” Evans said.

What she failed to mention at the time was that the allegations of assault against Eason came directly from her mouth.

Evans went on to say that in the past, when she was involved in abusive relationships, fans wouldn’t believe she was being abused but now that she is in a non-abusive relationship, people think she is.

“Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation, you would not believe me. And now that I’m saying that I’m not, now [you guys are saying] I am, and…are trying to tell me something different,” she explained.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.