WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Set To Leave WWE After ‘WrestleMania 35,’ Per ‘PWTorch’

A new report suggests that former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose has given his notice to company officials and will likely be leaving the promotion by the end of April, once his contract expires.

In a report published on Tuesday, veteran wrestling journalist and PWTorch editor Wade Keller wrote that Ambrose had spoken to WWE officials, including chairman Vince McMahon, over the weekend and had informed them that he plans to “finish up” sometime after WrestleMania 35, which is scheduled to take place on April 7. Citing three unnamed sources, Keller added that Ambrose is planning to leave WWE despite having been offered a new, higher-paying contract a few weeks ago.

Talking about the reasons why Dean Ambrose wants out of the WWE, Keller noted that the 33-year-old Monday Night Raw wrestler had “long been frustrated” with the storylines and changes surrounding his character and had recently reached a “breaking point” where he felt enough was enough. Keller’s sources also indicated that Ambrose’s colleagues had seen no sign that he was unhappy with his role in the company, with one fellow wrestler describing him as being “impossible to read.” However, that same wrestler said that he wasn’t surprised to learn about Ambrose’s plans, as he has been known to hate “hokey” characters and storylines.

According to Ringside News, the latter remark meshed with comments previously made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he elaborated on Ambrose’s alleged distaste for scenarios he considers to be hokey.

“I know that he doesn’t like scripted interviews. He gets really mad when he’s doing hokey scripted interviews. I mean, that’s well-known,” said Meltzer.

As further pointed out by Keller in his report for PWTorch, Ambrose’s apparent decision to leave WWE once his contract comes up might have explained why he was eliminated so quickly in the main event of the Royal Rumble on Sunday, and why he lost cleanly to former ally and erstwhile rival Seth Rollins on the following night’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

After spending some time in WWE’s developmental ranks, Dean Ambrose memorably made his main roster debut toward the end of 2012, when he, Rollins, and Roman Reigns were introduced as The Shield. As recalled by Sportskeeda, he won his first and only WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2016, when he became that year’s Mr. Money in the Bank and cashed in his contract against Rollins on the same night. He has also won three Intercontinental Championships, two Raw Tag Team Championships, and one United States Championship in more than six years on the main roster.

In recent months, Ambrose was featured heavily on Monday Night Raw during The Shield’s most recent reunion, though his work since turning heel on Rollins in October had frequently been criticized. His match against Rollins at the TLC pay-per-view in December was also poorly reviewed by fans, many of whom took to chanting “this is boring” at the event to show their displeasure, according to Daily DDT.