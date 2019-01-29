Ariel Winter Snaps Back At Internet Trolls & Body Shamers Accusing Her Of Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery

Singer and actress Ariel Winter has never been one to shy away from posting sultry — and sometimes provocative — pictures of herself online. Over the years, the Modern Family star has racked up a healthy fanbase, both online and off.

On the popular social media platform Instagram, the young starlet has over 3.9 million followers, who flock to her account to show their love for her snapshots and insight into her daily life.

Still, while Ariel Winter tries to keep things positive and upbeat on her Instagram account, it seems some internet trolls and body shamers have their mind set on ruining the mood with a healthy dose of negativity.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently posted a few candid snapshots on Instagram. These new pictures were taken alongside her longtime boyfriend, 31-year-old actor Levi Meaden, and one of her best friends, fellow actor Joe Kaprielian. These particular pictures were taken at Kaprielian’s birthday party — Ariel’s friend recently turned 21.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the haters to make their mark. As reported by People, some Instagram users felt compelled to share their opinion on Winter’s trim figure. Over the past year, the actress has been focusing more on her health, and as a result, has lost a noticeable amount of weight.

While some of Ariel’s fans commended the actress on her newfound appearance, some took to the comments section to voice their opinions, insisting that they “liked her better” before her weight loss.

It didn’t take long for Winter to respond in full force.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?” Winter retorted. “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look.”

This isn’t the first time that Ariel Winter has had to respond to internet trolls. As previously reported by People, the young actress has been accused of using drugs in order to lose weight. Winter chose not to ignore the internet haters, responding back with a healthy dose of sarcasm.

“My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it,” she joked.

Ariel Winter is best known for her role as Alex Dunphy on the popular ABC sitcom, Modern Family, which has been on the air since September 2009.