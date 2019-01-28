Ann Coulter Burns Newt Gingrich In The Trump Rage Crossfire

Coulter accuses Gingrich of sucking up to Donald Trump.

Right-wing political pundit Ann Coulter and President Donald Trump have been warring with words, and like most cases of mudslinging, others are getting caught in the crossfire. Now, in defending Trump in reference to his failed wall gambit, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has caught Coulter’s attention — and she’s coming for him, too.

The Daily Beast says that Coulter is accusing Gingrich on Twitter of “kiss[ing] Trump’s a**” and ignoring what is really going on in the current administration.

After Trump agreed to reopen the government, Gingrich went on Fox News to tell the president to ignore those who were calling him out for reportedly “caving” and this includes Coulter, who was once Trump’s biggest cheerleader. Coulter and Trump had already exchanged barbs on the topic, so she was ready to swing back at the president and anyone else who was coming for her.

Gingrich went on Fox & Friends morning show and spoke with co-host Brian Kilmeade about how Trump should just shrug off comments from radicals like Coulter.

“He should not pay any attention to Ann Coulter [or any of the] extreme conservatives, the Ann Coulters of the world,” Gingrich said.

Trump hits back at 'very hostile' Ann Coulter after 'wimp' criticism https://t.co/Xrxp5BFsuF pic.twitter.com/TUiZObFLDT — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2019

Gingrich continued explaining to Kilmeade that Coulter doesn’t understand the inner workings of politics and how to create any sort of consensus.

“Ann Coulter’s never run for office. She doesn’t know anything about how you put a majority together. She’s off here on some fantasyland where she gets to be noisy, which helps her sell books,” he said.

But anyone familiar with Coulter knows that she was not going to let Gingrich’s shot fired across the bow go unnoticed, as she was certainly, at least symbolically, sharpening her pencil with a retort.

“Newt seems to believe that you have to run for office to comment on public affairs. The constitution doesn’t just give free speech to disgraced politicians. It also affords speech rights to another category called ‘citizens,'” she said.

Coulter was not going to let it go unnoticed that Trump passed over Gingrich for a job in his administration, noting that even Rudy Giuliani got offered a gig.

But there was one thing that she and Gingrich agreed on — the subject of selling books. Coulter says she is doing well at selling books and, luckily, she doesn’t have to kiss up to the president to do so.

Coulter closed out her latest rant by likening Gingrich to a sycophant character in The Emperor’s New Clothes, saying that even at the end of the book, Gingrich would be telling the nude Trump that he looked “splendid.”