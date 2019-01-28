Tom Sandoval Says No Kids Is A ‘Deal Breaker’ With Ariana Madix, Will She Change Her Mind About Giving Birth?

Tom Sandoval wants kids.

Tom Sandoval isn’t okay with not having the option of starting a family with girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules — shared by Bravo TV — Sandoval is seen sitting down with his male co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Peter Madrigal, and Tom Schwartz. The men discuss plans regarding children, and Madix’s feelings about the issue.

“I think that Ariana has to come to it in her own terms. She has a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth [but] I think she would be willing to adopt,” Sandoval explains to the boys.

Meanwhile, Madix is seen having a similar conversation with co-star Brittany Cartwright during a lunch date nearby. However, when it comes to her thoughts on having kids, even through adoption, she doesn’t seem to be too convinced.

“Before I would even be comfortable considering the idea of having kids, I would need to check off all the places I want to go in the world, which is kind of all of them, and I would also just like… I don’t know, want to,” she says.

Madix then tells Cartwright that Sandoval is completely on board with her potentially never wanting kids, explaining, “I think he’s more of like, ‘Whatever you want,’ which I think is how it needs to be.”

Unfortunately, during Sandoval’s conversation with the guys, he flat-out tells them that it would be a “deal breaker” if Madix was to completely shut the idea of having kids down.

“When it comes to kids, I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time and to not have that option, is a deal breaker for me,” he reveals.

If Tom Sandoval has it his way, he will at least be given the option of a future adoption from girlfriend Ariana Madix — but at this point in time, that seems to be a far-fetched idea. As for changing her mind about giving birth, that is completely out of the question for Madix.

Sandoval and Madix began dating one another at the end of the second season of Vanderpump Rules, after his split from co-star Kristen Doute. They have been living together in Los Angeles ever since.

To see more of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. The show airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.