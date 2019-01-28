Katharine McPhee Fires Back After Being Told Her Marriage To David Foster Won’t Last

On Sunday, Katharine McPhee brutally clapped back at an Instagram troll who tried to tear down her relationship with David Foster. The 34-year-old actress has been engaged to the 69-year-old musician since July 2018, but according to the troll, their future marriage won’t last. McPhee’s response to the comment might have been enough to keep fans from attacking the star’s engagement ever again.

The interaction started when McPhee penned a tweet on Sunday, according to HuffPost.

“Picking your bridal party is like a real life Myspace top 8,” the Waitress star wrote.

E! News captured the tweet and posted it on their Instagram account alongside a photo of the happy couple. In the comments, the troll wrote, “Except MySpace lasted longer than this marriage ever will.”

“I’m assuming it also lasted longer than any relationship you ever had with a hairdresser?” McPhee’s response, which was captured by Instagram account CommentsByCelebs, read.

McPhee and Foster became engaged in Capri, Italy, last summer after dating for nearly a year. The two met when McPhee was a contestant on American Idol in 2006, while Foster was guest mentoring on the show.

The couple appears to be happily in love, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from expressing shock over their 34-year-age difference.

“All I can think about Katharine McPhee and David Foster getting engaged is him checking her out on American Idol when she was 21 and he was 55,” one Twitter user wrote.

These comments never seem to get under the Scorpion actress’ skin. In fact, she has even joked about the age gap a few times herself in response to the naysayers, according to Us Weekly. For example, when one user on Twitter said that McPhee has “daddy issues,” the singer replied with “Oh I LOVE that Demi Lovato song,” referencing Lovato’s 2017 hit “Daddy Issues.”

The age difference is a running joke between McPhee and Foster’s daughters, Sara, 37, and Erin, 36. The Fosters often comment on the fact that their father’s future wife is younger than them. Back in December 2018, Erin shared a photo to Instagram of herself and McPhee posing in bikinis at the beach, adding in the caption that her mother “refuses to dress age appropriately,” according to People.

In another bikini post, the two joked that McPhee was a “grandma.”

McPhee’s upcoming nuptials will mark her second marriage and Foster’s fifth. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas, while Foster was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. The two split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017.