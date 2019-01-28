Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Simple Gown For Second Wedding Celebration

Not two months ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas said their first wedding vows in India, during a lavish three-day celebration infused with Indian culture and tradition. This weekend, the couple joined hands to celebrate their status as husband and wife for a second time – moving the wedding celebration to North Carolina.

The two traveled to Belmont – the home town of Nick’s famous father, singer Kevin Jonas, Sr. – where they toasted their nuptials at the Jonas family restaurant on Sunday evening.

While Priyanka chose a set of epic-looking wedding gowns for her first celebration, this time around the gorgeous bride opted for a fairly simple dress, People is reporting.

Photos surfacing on social media revealed that Priyanka made a stunning appearance at the venue, dazzling all in a white strapless dress. Beaming applique details adorned her gown in a floral design.

Elle described the dress that Priyanka wore for her American wedding as “seriously modern,” remarking that the gown – with its asymmetrical hem and discrete beading – looked considerably more understated than the dramatically embellished dresses worn by the 36-year-old actress in December of 2018.

Priyanka styled her caramel-colored tresses in a sleek, flowing style — and completed her modern bridal look with a pair of metallic pointed heels. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old groom also went for a casual look for their second wedding, donning a green shirt and dark pants.

Their casual wedding attire fit perfectly with the venue, as last night’s celebration was intended to be a relaxed gathering for family and friends. Music, dancing, and lots of good food were part of the proceedings.

The party was hosted at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a locale belonging to Nick’s family — and which E! News reports was inspired by Kevin Jonas Sr.’s grandmother, Nellie Jonas, who passed away in 2011.

“Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease,” read a sign inside the venue.

“So, it’s time we throw them a Nellie’s Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first tied the knot on December 1. The couple had a Western ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, then wed in a more traditional Indian ceremony at the palace on the next day.

The two ceremonies were followed by the newlyweds’ first reception in Delhi — and another one in Mumbai, organized two weeks later by the bride’s mother, Madhu Chopra. This makes yesterday’s celebration their fifth wedding reception — not counting the Mehendi ceremony that Priyanka and Nick threw prior to all of their fabulous weddings.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra previously told People.