What Time Does the Super Bowl Start & What Channel Is It On?

Super Bowl LIII is on Sunday, February 3, featuring the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the NFL championship game for 2019.

Football fans across the United States will gather for festive Super Bowl parties for the game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. EST, according to a CBS Sports report. The game airs live on CBS stations across the country. In addition to CBS televising the game, a Super Bowl live stream is available at CBSSports.com as well as on the CBS Sports App. All game-related coverage begins on the network at 11:30 a.m. and the official pre-game show starts at 2 p.m. The Spanish language broadcast will air on ESPN Deportes.

The evening’s game announcers include Jim Nantz at play-by-play, Tony Romo as the analyst, and Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn performing sideline reporter duties. The legendary Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the official kickoff. The always huge halftime show for the championship includes performances by Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi. Many Kylie Jenner fans believe that perhaps Scott and Jenner will officially get engaged at the venue, according to an Inquisitr report.

The official Madden simulation for the big game predicted that the Rams would beat the Patriots, Sports Illustrated reported. The simulation ended with the Los Angeles upsetting New England 27–24 in a shocking finish. By halftime in the Madden game, the Patriots held a comfortable 17–3 lead. However, in a great comeback, a Todd Gurley touchdown ended in a Rams win.

Overall, the official video game simulation correctly predicted the game’s winner five out of nine times overall, and its prediction of a Patriots win last year turned out to be incorrect when the Eagles won the game 41–33. The outcome of tonight’s game will either bring the video simulation to 500 or boost it to 600 in its predictions.

Today’s game marks the first ever at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but Atlanta hosted the championship in both 1994 for Super Bowl XXVIII and in 2000 for Super Bowl XXXIV. The matchup is mired in controversy due to the uncalled pass interference penalty late in the Rams vs. Saints NFC championship game, which many believe could have affected the outcome of the contest. While there was a lawsuit filed to attempt to force the NFL to replay the ending of the NFC championship game, it did not end up pushing a replay or a different outcome, and Super Bowl LII will go forward as scheduled.