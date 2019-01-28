‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Has A New Boyfriend, Who Is Raul Ernesto?

Scheana Marie is dating a 'hunky entrepreneur.'

Scheana Marie has a new man in her life.

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star is currently in Park City, Utah, with her rumored new boyfriend, businessman Raul Ernesto. Over the weekend, the potential new couple was spotted flirting and dancing with one another at a Casamigos event at TAO Park City.

“Scheana and Raul Ernesto have just started dating,” a source revealed to Radar Online. “It is a super new relationship and they really like each other.”

The insider claimed that during the rumored couple’s night out, Scheana and Raul didn’t hesitate to put their affection for one another on full display and chatted together all night.

At the event, Scheana was seen rocking a low-cut black outfit with over-the-knee boots. Meanwhile, her possible new boyfriend was dressed casually.

On Raul’s Instagram page, he shared a photo of himself with Scheana and another couple, and in the comments section of the post, Scheana left a winking emoji.

While Scheana Marie didn’t share any images of her and Raul on her Instagram page, she did share several images of the two of them in her Instagram Stories, some of which also included one of her female friends.

Scheana Marie has been linked to Adam Spott for the past several months but, as fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules, he hasn’t appeared to be interested in striking up a romance with her. Instead, they’ve been flaunting a close friendship and some frequent flirtations on the show.

Last week, Scheana opened up about her future and revealed she recently froze her eggs in hopes of welcoming at least one child at some point down the road.

“You never know what’s going to happen with your health, with your life,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, you could get in a car accident, you could get cancer, you never know. So, having the option to already have my eggs on ice [so] that, if I do want kids, and what if I can’t carry it myself? I can still have a biological child if I choose to, and if I don’t find the right guy and that doesn’t work out, then you know what? I get to travel the world and have them on ice.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.