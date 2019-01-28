Kylie Jenner Bares Legs While Sitting On Her Haunches In New Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner flaunted her incredible legs in her latest Instagram offering. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been working the camera for years, and she showed off her skills with a video clip which she posted on Instagram.

The socialite shared a video from a photo shoot that she did last week. Jenner looked sophisticated in a black-and-white check blazer which is typical of her sleek androgynous style. Even more interesting was the strappy lingerie that she wore underneath the blazer. The black straps mimicked the checked pattern on the coat to form a cohesive look.

The 21-year-old bared her legs for this particular shoot and opted to wear Fendi stockings and cute black heels. Kylie rounded off her look with her signature shades and thick tresses cascading over her shoulders.

The video shows Kylie during a photo shoot. This girl makes her living taking photographs, and this video actually offers an insider’s view of why she is so good at what she does. Kylie commands the camera while sitting on her haunches. She poses for the photographers as they try to get the perfect photo of the star, and it’s clear that she is in control of the entire shoot. Kylie’s a pro and has mastered the art of the pout while peeking through the top of her sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner has an insane following of 125 million people on her Instagram account alone. This particular video already has over 2.7 million views, and it has only been posted eight hours ago. Many fans also commented on the clip.

Kylie Jenner is recuperating from strep throat as she let her fans know via Twitter. Even though she has taken ill, that has not stopped her from continuously updating her social media pages. The workaholic mother told fans that she would post more makeup tutorials “next week” as she still needs to recover.

After word of her illness got out, her fans inundated the reality star with get well wishes. One fan wrote, “Strep throat is fierce. Take good care of yourself and get plenty of rest. It can really make you sick! Lots of fluids.” Another fan commented, “Sorry to hear that Kylie I hope you get and feel better real soon wishing you well love you much love,” while yet another follower said, “I love your @YouTube Makeup tutorials Step throat is nothing to mess with. Lots of fluids and ice cream Praying you feel better fast and little, beautiful Stormi doesn’t get it.” Kylie thanked all her supporters for their well wishes.