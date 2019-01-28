Chris Christie Insists Donald Trump Asked Him To Be VP Over Mike Pence

Christie says he was Trump's first pick but advisers and family members preferred Pence.

In his new book, Chris Christie continues to provoke a reaction from the Trump administration and this time he is calling out Vice President Mike Pence, saying that he was Donald Trump’s first choice for VP and not Pence. In his memoir about what went wrong and why he isn’t part of the current administration, Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In Your Face Politics, Christie blames Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner once again for pushing him out of line for a plumb position.

The New York Daily News reports that Christie is once again lamenting on being a bridesmaid and not a bride in the run for the number two spot in the White House. Christie says in his book that Trump asked him several times if he wanted to be his VP, and Christie said yes, that he was on board.

Christie says that Trump told him to get ready for the big announcement.

“I just want to know before I make my final decision, are you really ready to do this? Because you know, Chris, there will be a lot of bulls–t. There will be a lot of stuff you have to put up with. There will be a lot of scrutiny. And I just want to make sure that you and (wife) Mary Pat are ready for that.”

Christie said he knew that Trump’s family and advisors, namely Jared Kushner and Ivanka, were against him but he told the then soon-to-be president that he was happy to join the team.

“‘Donald,’ I said, ‘you have to choose whoever you think is best. But I am not backing away. I’m ready for the fight. I want to beat Hillary Clinton. I’ve been in this with you since February. Let’s go do it. I’m in.'”

Christie says that he was not blindsided as Trump called him to tell him he was choosing Pence instead before announcing his VP publicly.

“You’ve got to understand, Chris. He’s out of Central Casting.”

Christie believes that all of the problems go back to when he was the top prosecutor in New Jersey and he took down Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, sending him to prison for criminal activity including witness tampering and tax evasion, reports the Inquisitr.

Christie says in his book that it was Steve Bannon who told him that no matter what he did well, Jared Kushner was going to continue to bad mouth him to President Trump as revenge for the prosecution of his father.