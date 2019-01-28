Patty Jenkins Discusses Awesome Upcoming Scene In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Woman 1984 is over a year and a half away, but that hasn’t stopped director Patty Jenkins from hyping up her fans. Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince in the upcoming film which will be set in the ’80s. Not much is known about the plot at this time, other than the fact that it will feature Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

In a recent interview with Variety, Patty admitted that there is a pretty cool scene in the Wonder Woman sequel that she’s very excited about.

“I have a scene that is in this movie that is totally different, but it’s my No Man’s Land scene, where it is that there’s one scene that I am so excited about… It won’t be the same scene, but there are some moments I’m really excited about.”

The No Man’s Land scene from Wonder Woman was one of the best moments in the entire movie. It’s when Diana breaks away from the men leading her to go on her own mission to save a group of villagers whose town has been taken captive. It’s the moment that the heroine reveals her Wonder Woman uniform and leads the fight against the Germans by ultimately crossing No Man’s Land.

The scene then transitions into the village of Veld where Diana along with Steve, Chief, Sameer, and Charlie take down the Germans to retake control of the town. The cinematography matched with the score made for a very compelling moment in the movie that fans have bragged about since its release. The hype for a similar scene in the upcoming movie is comforting for fans who appreciate parallels in their movies.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Wonder Woman 1984 wrapped at the end of December of last year. Gal bragged on Patty in an Instagram post celebrating the wrap.

“Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.. I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves.. I am so grateful to call her my friend.”

Patty’s newest project, I Am the Night, also features Chris Pine and offers a new look at the Black Dahlia case. The limited series premieres tonight on TNT.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Lynda Carter.