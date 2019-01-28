Screen Actors Guild Awards: Complete List Of 2019 Winners

On Sunday, January 27, the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony, which was broadcast live on both TBS and TNT, was hosted by Will & Grace star Megan Mullally.

Unlike other Hollywood award ceremonies, SAG Award winners are entirely chosen by the actors’ peers. All of the members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union in good standing as of December 1, 2018, were eligible to vote. That’s 120,785 entertainers.

Each individual trophy, called The Actor, is made out of solid bronze, stands 16-inches tall, and weighs 12 pounds.

Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Robin Wright, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Awkwafina, Laverne Cox, Antonio Banderas, and Gary Oldman were just some of the celebrities that took the stage to present the statuettes.

Tom Hanks handed out the evening’s one special honor, the 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award, to renowned actor, writer, director, producer, and communicator Alan Alda. During Hanks’ light-hearted presentation, he poked fun at the 83-year-old’s real name, Alphonso Joseph D’Abruzzo, talked about his iconic series M*A*S*H as being the original “must-see TV” show, and recalled his “cackle of a laugh.”

“It’s really hard to describe to you what it feels like to look out and see my fellow actors, my colleagues, my heroes welcome me up here like this. It’s an extraordinary feeling,” Alda stated during his acceptance speech.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

He then talked about what being an actor means to him, especially during difficult times.

“[It’s] urgent to see the world through another person’s eyes when the culture is divided so sharply. Actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do, and the nice part is it’s fun to do it.”

Here is the complete list of all of the winners at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Theatrical Motion Picture Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther— Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker, and Letitia Wright

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

Television Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us— Eris Baker, Sterling K. Brown, Niles Fitch, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Justin Hartley, Faithe Herman, Jon Huertas, Melanie Liburd, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Lyric Ross, Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Hannah Zeile

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel— Caroline Aaron, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle, Zachary Levi, Kevin Pollak, Tony Shalhoub, Brian Tarantina, and Michael Zegen

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Glow

The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Alan Alda