Recently Released ‘Ted Bundy Tapes’ Provide New Information Regarding His Victims

Chilling Netflix series 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' provide little-known details about his victims.

Netflix released the new series entitled Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes on January 24. In a matter of days, everyone was hooked on the four-part series, sharing their fascination on social media. The series includes actual footage of Ted Bundy from before and after he was incarcerated. It also features lengthy audio tapes from jail interviews gathered over time. The tapes are dark and sinister, yet captivating at the same time. Thousands of viewers have tuned in to get a better understanding of the man who remains one of the most infamous serial killers of all time, according to Popsugar.

Most everyone would agree that Bundy was an undeniably evil man. But he was a type of evil that the world wasn’t used to. He hid his true identity well behind an attractive face and college degree. No one thought he looked like a serial killer, thus allowing him to continue his killings for years before getting caught. He outsmarted law enforcement time and time again by changing his outward appearance and relocating around the country. When police finally caught Bundy, he still managed to escape prison not only once, but several times. It wasn’t until he was finally executed by the electric chair in 1989 that American women finally felt safe on the streets again.

PLEASE READ THIS THREAD: I just finished watching “Conversations with a killer: the Ted Bundy tapes”. It’s a documentary with real footage of Ted Bundy, telling the terrifying story of this serial killer who brutally murdered over 30 women in the 70s. pic.twitter.com/4TWrt0kT45 — anna (@annazaleski_) January 25, 2019

While Bundy confessed to 30 murders, it is believed that the true count was actually much higher. The killer refused to divulge information regarding all of his crimes for an odd reason. They were “too close to home… too close to family… or victims who were very young,” he said.

There is more information known about some of Bundy’s victims than others. Some believe that 8-year-old Ann Marie Burr was his first real victim. Burr disappeared from her Tacoma home back in 1961 and was later found dead. The incident occurred when Bundy was just 14-years-old. Burr’s house was on Bundy’s newspaper delivery route and many claimed to see him wandering around the home prior to the disappearance. Nevertheless, Bundy never formally confessed to the crime, instead calling 18-year-old Karen Sparks his first victim.

Karen Sparks was gravely injured when Bundy broke into her apartment in 1974. He brutally assaulted her, leaving her with lasting serious injuries. Unbelievably, she was able to escape her killer, making her one of the only young women to survive a Bundy attack.

The true crime genre has become increasingly popular in the American television industry, and streaming services continue to release new documentaries on the subject.