Krispy Kreme Creates Conversation Heart Doughnuts Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the next major holiday in the United States, and many food companies are creating special, yummy heart-shaped treats to please the loved and the lovelorn.

One business hoping to brighten up its customers’ day with festive and delicious Valentine treats is Krispy Kreme. The wildly popular doughnut chain is launching a brand-new collection featuring conversation heart pastries.

Food & Wine reported that the limited-edition heart-shaped doughnuts come in four different filling flavors, cake batter, Strawberries and Kreme, raspberry filling, and Chocolate Kreme. They are topped with pink, yellow, green, and purple pastel-colored frosting and are trimmed with white icing around the outer edge of the heart.

The goodies have an array of different flirty sayings stamped on them in red icing inside a second, smaller heart, including “Call Me,” “Crazy 4U,” “BFF,” “So Extra,” “Love,” “All The Feels,” and “Pick Me!”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know… hard. But eating a Krispy Kreme doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” joked Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

The delightful doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme stores for a limited time only, starting on Wednesday, January 30, and ending on Thursday, February 14 — which is the actual date of Valentine’s Day for those of you that can never remember.

Krispy Kreme

As a bonus for Krispy Kreme Rewards members, if you stop by the dessert chain on Wednesday, February 6, you can get one free conversation heart doughnut with any purchase, according to Food & Wine.

These Krispy Kreme doughnuts come at great time as it was previously announced that there will be no new conversation heart candies, aka Sweethearts, released for Valentine’s Day 2019.

Krispy Kreme

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that the company that originally produced the chalky sweets, Necco, filed for bankruptcy in July of 2018 and was then purchased by the Spangler Candy Company. However, since the deal went down just four months ago, in September, there was not enough time to properly produce the candy in time for the holiday.

Kirk Vashaw, the chairman and CEO of Spangler Candy, said that there were “manufacturing challenges” involved. Also, the company wanted to make sure the candies met “consumer expectations when they re-enter the market.”

The Spangler Candy Company promises to have Sweethearts — which have been around since the 1800s — back on store shelves in time for Valentine’s Day 2020.