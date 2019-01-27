‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Tamar Braxton Wants Nothing To Do With Kato Kaelin Or Ricky Williams

The reality star is over it.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

It’s hard to find someone in the Celebrity Big Brother house that reality star and singer Tamar Braxton doesn’t have a problem with. Tamar was a part of one of the earliest and strongest alliances formed in the house after making a final three deal with Lolo Jones and Natalie Eva Marie. The three women were part of an even bigger alliance with Ryan Lochte, Jonathan Bennett, and Kandi Burruss, but the Braxton Family Values star is currently all on her own.

Live feeds Twitter account BB_Updates has been reporting on conversations in the house where Tamar has admitted she wants nothing to do with her former alliance members Lolo and Natalie and wants to stay far away from Kato Kaelin and Ricky Williams as well. After getting in a heated exchange with Lolo, Tamar’s falling out with her former friend was understandable, but her beef with Kato was confusing.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kato is the newest Head of Household and he nominated Tamar and Dina Lohan for eviction. It appears as if the speech Kato gave at the nomination ceremony is what has the singer so upset, as he apparently mentioned her son in his reasoning behind her placement on the block.

Attention West Coast: Tonight, we say goodbye to our first #BBCeleb Houseguest. Join us in 30 minutes to catch the first eviction of the season. pic.twitter.com/9W6bf2Xahl — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 26, 2019

Bringing up Tamar’s son proved to be a big mistake for Kato. Tamar was beyond upset that another player was using her son as a reason to send her home, but Kato did not have any ill-will in his speech. BB_Updates showed a conversation where he explained he knew Tamar was missing her son and that was why he put her on the block.

Tamar later admitted that she would never talk to Kato outside of the house for bringing up her child, and also claimed she wanted nothing to do with Ricky because he has not been on her side since she was nominated. The mother was frustrated with her former friend for not checking on her since the nomination ceremony or since her blowout with Lolo.

While she doesn’t appear to be aligned with Natalie and Lolo anymore, Tamar also noted she didn’t want to talk game with the other women because she wanted to keep things cool in the house. Lolo and Natalie have since joined a new alliance with Kato and Tom.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The live eviction will follow on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST.