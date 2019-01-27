Rita Ora Has Been Getting Flirty With Brooklyn Beckham, According To ‘Daily Mail’

Rita Ora may have previously had her eyes set on a much younger man, according to a report from the Daily Mail. It seems the British singer reportedly had a “secret flirtation” going with the son of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and soccer star David Beckham, 19-year-old Brooklyn Beckham.

According to the report, Victoria became concerned after discovering that her then 18-year-old son had been involved with Rita, who was 26 at the time. The budding romance didn’t last very long, as Brooklyn’s mother made it clear that she did not approve of her son’s interest in the singer and reportedly banned him from seeing her. Young Beckham’s parents were so set in their disapproval that they reportedly sent the photographer back to New York City in an attempt to put distance between the lovers.

“Posh saw a couple of texts they’d been sending. She didn’t want her boy being led astray, and didn’t want them partying together,” an unidentified source told the Sun. “David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn’t date and made it very clear they didn’t approve.”

The pair met through mutual friends and first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together holding hands during a booze-filled night out at Electric Diner in Notting Hill, according to a report from Metro. The night out eventually led to some “serious snogging and a series of flirty texts” between the two, the Sun reported.

The pair might not be getting flirty anymore, but it’s believed that they are still on good terms.

Brooklyn is currently dating model Hana Cross and based on his Instagram feed, the photographer can’t seem to get enough of his new beau. And it looks like Victoria actually approves of her son’s relationship with the 21-year-old model. The couple was recently spotted at Victoria’s star-studded Reebok event and Hana shared several cute photos from the event with her Instagram followers.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing closely together as Brooklyn leans over to plant a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek. Hana also used the caption of the photo to talk about the amazing time she had at the event and even gave Victoria shout-out.

“Had so much fun last night at the @victoriabeckham x @reebok party,” she wrote.

Before his relationship with Hana, Brooklyn has previously been romantically linked to actress Chloe Grace Moretz and model Lexi Wood. Brooklyn and Chloe were reportedly in an on-again-off-again relationship, which ultimately came to an end and he was later spotted kissing Lexi in April 2018, according to E! News.