Ann Coulter Admits She Made A Huge Mistake In Supporting Trump All These Years: ‘I Was A Very Stupid Girl’

Ann Coulter is feeling a bit of Trumpgret.

One of the biggest backers of Donald Trump dating back to the earliest days of his presidential campaign, the conservative commentator is now taking it all back after Trump caved to Democrats on the government shutdown, backing down from his demand for funding for the border wall before re-opening the federal government. As Business Insider noted, Coulter has now turned sharply against Trump and said she regrets ever supporting him.

In an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Coulter slammed Trump for breaking “the promise he made every day for 18 months.”

Maher, a longtime friend of Coulter despite being on the opposite side of the political spectrum, took the opportunity to twist the knife a bit.

“Now you’re finding out he’s a lying con man,” Maher asked. “What was your first clue?”

“Okay, I’m a very stupid girl, fine,” Coulter replied amid laughter and applause from the audience.

It was no sudden turn for Ann Coulter. Though she was one of Trump’s earliest backers, she has grown increasingly critical — and increasingly vocal about it — as months passed with little progress on the border wall and almost no push from Trump to start construction. It was not until Democrats were set to take control of the House of Representatives that Trump drew a line in the sand, but by then it was too late and the Democrat-controlled House refused to offer any funding for it.

On Friday, after Donald Trump announced a deal to temporarily end the government shutdown, Coulter immediately took to Twitter to express her disappointment, calling Trump the “biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

Coulter had also been very critical of Trump as he flubbed through negotiations with Democrats, which included a televised address to the American people and a media-packaged trip to the U.S. border, all failing to move the needle in the negotiations.

President Coulter and Vice President Limbaugh were not happy that #TrumpCaved. https://t.co/tlV3IfLiJf #NoWall — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 26, 2019

Later, Trump began to offer more potential concessions to Democrats in exchange for the border wall funding he was seeking, including his support for a more comprehensive immigration package that Coulter seemed to loathe.

“Trump proposes amnesty. We voted for Trump and got Jeb!” Coulter wrote about Trump (via the Hill.)

Ann Coulter has a few more weeks to stay on Donald Trump’s case regarding the border wall funding. The government shutdown could go back into effect by mid-February if Democrats and Republicans can’t reach a new deal.