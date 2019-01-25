‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: A Second POV Changes Up Nominations Before Eviction

Expect the VERY unexpected.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2

Just when fans thought they had seen every twist Big Brother could throw at them, producers came up with a second Power of Veto competition before the first elimination night even happens. That’s right, Celebrity Big Brother has already held two POV competitions with veteran NFL player Ricky Williams taking home the first necklace. It is now being reported in Big Brother spoilers, via Gold Derby, that Kato Kaelin won a second Power of Veto competition and has changed the nominations just before eviction night.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Anthony Scaramucci self-evicted himself after being on the block just before Friday night’s eviction. Swimmer and current Head of Household Ryan Lochte was forced to nominate another houseguest for eviction and set his sights on Kandi Burruss, who now sits on the block.

Gold Derby is also reporting that after Kato won the veto he removed his friend and alliance member Tom Green from the block. This meant Ryan Lochte would have to nominate a fourth houseguest for eviction during his HOH reign. Ryan put Joey Lawrence up for eviction, who now sits next to Kandi and Jonathan Bennett.

Tonight, watch the next HOH Competition play out LIVE on the #BBCeleb Live Feeds. It all unfolds right after the Live Eviction episode at approximately 9PM ET/6PM PT: https://t.co/YcRcXUZtJy pic.twitter.com/lTckNOQqbQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 25, 2019

This was quite the shake-up for the first week on Celebrity Big Brother and was definitely a break away from Season 1. Fans were hoping there would be no self-eviction this time around after two celebrities asked to be removed last season. Metta World Peace and Keisha Knight Pulliam both asked their fellow houseguests to evict them after they no longer wanted to play the game. Hopefully, Anthony is the only houseguest to self evict this season.

According to a Big Brother spoiler account on Twitter, the two targets are currently Kandi and Jonathan with Joey appearing to be completely safe. Live feed discussions suggests that Jonathan might be the one to go home tonight after being targeted by his former alliance member, Lolo Jones. Lolo was in an original alliance with Kandi, Tamar Braxton, Jonathan, Ryan, and Eva Marie, but things went bad fast after Lolo suspected Ryan and Jonathan of working against her.

Kato asked Lolo if the plan is still on. Lolo said 100% the plan is to evict Jonathan #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/eZIlQ0p4FO — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) January 25, 2019

Things could flip in Jonathan’s favor if Tamar decides to vote out Kandi after her past with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star proved to be shaky and began affecting the game. The two ladies couldn’t seem to overcome their differences, despite having a heart-to-heart, and it seems like they may never be on the same side.

To see how everything plays out, watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.