Heinz Is Making ‘Ketchup Caviar’ Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

A few years ago, the Inquisitr reported on the rise in popularity of mustard, a condiment which has always proved popular for those who are looking to spice up their hot dogs, sandwiches, and smoked meats.

Heinz, the global food giant — perhaps best known for their ketchup and beans products — has attempted to introduce new condiments to consumers over the past few years. In 2015, the company launched an improved and tweaked mustard, a variety which was meant to compete with French’s mustard. In 2018, as reported by Delish, Heinz decided to merge two of their most well know products — ketchup and mayonnaise — to create the aptly named “mayochup.”

Now, it seems like the king of ketchup has fine dining in their sights.

As reported by Food and Wine, Heinz has emerged from the culinary laboratory with a brand new product — Heinz Ketchup Caviar.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the company is planning to release a very limited amount of specially made jars of ketchup caviar. A mere 150 jars will be up for grabs. What’s worse, in a move that is reminiscent of the Rick and Morty / McDonald’s Szechuan sauce fiasco, the limited edition jars of caviar will only be given away through a contest being held on Twitter.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

To enter the caviar giveaway, Twitter users will need to reply to the aforementioned tweet, making sure to include the #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps hashtags.

For those wondering, Heinz’s take on caviar is by no means the real deal. The product does not contain any fish roe. Instead, Heinz has managed to take their flagship product and transform it from a liquid into a multitude of shiny pearls.

A spokesperson for Heinz provided a bit of information regarding their limited edition creation.

“Each jar of Heinz Ketchup Caviar contains exquisite, delicious tasting pearls of Heinz Tomato Ketchup that are sure to elevate your Valentine’s Day meal into a fine dining experience,” a spokesperson for the brand detailed. ” Ketchup Caviar is an innovation specially designed for ketchup lovers, giving you the delicious taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup in each pearl. Every Heinz product is unique, so while Ketchup Caviar is not made in the exact same way as Heinz Tomato Ketchup, its taste and texture has been inspired by the thick and rich taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup.”

Those who are looking to get their hands on one of the 150 jars better act quickly. The caviar giveaway is set to conclude on Monday, January 28.