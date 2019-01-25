Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Takes First Steps At 11-Months-Old

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 11-month-old daughter Stormi is on the move! While revealing some of the newest lip and eye kits for her Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Collection, Stormi started moving about and was ready to start running when Kylie interrupted the sneak peek to tape the milestone.

“Sorry, guys, we had a little intermission — my baby woke up so I was getting her ready for the day. Who you saying hi to? Come on. Oooh we’re learning how to walk, huh,” Jenner said while taping her daughter walking about, holding her mom’s hand.

Jenner then shared a snap of Stormi standing on her own, looking ready to launch herself for some independent steps. After that, Jenner then resumed showing off some of the gorgeous pieces in the newest addition to her ever-expanding makeup line.

A source close to the family revealed to People Magazine that Jenner and Scott are hoping to grow their little family by another sooner rather than later. The insider said that, like her sisters, the KUTWK starlet wants a big family and for Stormi to have siblings to play with.

“They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later,” People’s source said.

If Jenner does, in fact, add to her family soon, the Kardashian clan will grow by two new members this year. Big sister Kim and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. Kim sat down with Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and confirmed that the newest member of the West brood will be a boy.

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kardashian said, as Page Six reported.

And Kylie’s other big sis, Khloe, has said that having another baby might be in the cards for her as well. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe answered a fan’s question during a Q&A session and opened up about what having another baby might mean to the Good American mogul.

“Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her. I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” she gushed.

Fans will be keeping a watchful eye on the Kardashian/Jenner clan for more exciting news from the ever-growing family!