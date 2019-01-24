‘Teen Mom OG’ Tyler Baltierra Says He ‘Can’t Wait To Meet’ His Baby

In about a month, Tyler Baltierra and wife Catelynn Lowell will welcome their new daughter into their family and the proud dad is excited to meet his baby girl. According to a report from InTouch Weekly, Tyler recently took to Twitter and revealed that he “can’t wait” to meet his soon to be born daughter. Tyler watched a video of a home birth which led him to be overwhelmed with emotions.

After watching the video, Tyler wrote tweeted, “WOW. Just…wow. This is so beautiful. Women are just so amazingly strong! I can’t wait to meet my baby, she will be here in about 4 weeks & I’d be lying if I said this video didn’t get me emotional #ImACryBaby.”

The couple revealed in September 2018 that they were expecting another baby together. Fans were introduced to the couple on their 16 and Pregnant episode in 2009 when they found out they were expecting a baby. The couple was faced with the hard decision of whether or not to try and raise their daughter or place her for adoption. In the end, they made the tough decision to place her for adoption. The adoption and the impact of it on the couple has played out on Teen Mom OG over the years.

Catelynn Lowell gave birth to a daughter on New Years Day 2015. They named their daughter Nova and she recently celebrated her birthday. They celebrated their daughter turning 4-years-old with unicorn cupcakes that Catelynn shared a photo of on Instagram.

The couples third baby is due at the beginning of March. They revealed that they are having another daughter.

At the time of the announcement, Catelynn spoke to US Weekly about the pregnancy and explained that it was not planned saying, “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

Catelynn’s struggles with mental illness played out on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG which recently wrapped up. After seeking treatment, the reality show star seems to be doing much better and is excited for her baby to be born. She has been busy updating fans with pictures of her growing baby bump as well as her pregnancy cravings. Most recently, she revealed that despite the freezing cold weather in Michigan, she had a craving for ice cream.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Teen Mom OG will be back for another season. However, there will reportedly be some changes coming. It is unclear when the new season will air. Currently, Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes of Season 9 on Monday nights.