Christina El Moussa Shows Off Amazing Figure In New Wedding Photos

Christina El Moussa is now “Christina Anstead” and she’s couldn’t be happier.

The mother of two recently tied the knot to boyfriend Ant Anstead in a surprise ceremony just before Christmas. And since the news of their wedding broke to the public, Christina has been sharing plenty of photos from the big day with her Instagram followers. In her most recent post, El Moussa shared a series of 10 photos from the big day.

In the first photo in the series, Christina and her husband stand in front of a white car that reads “Just Married” and share a kiss. El Moussa looks amazing in a curve-hugging dress that shows off her flawless figure. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and holds hands with her man in the sweet shot.

And Ant looks just as good as his wife in a dark colored suit. The next photo in the deck shows the newly married couple with their newly blended family. As fans of Flip or Flop know, Christina has two kids — Taylor and Brayden, with ex Tarek El Moussa and Anstead has two kids from his previous marriage — Amelie and Archie.

The rest of the images show shots from the wedding including the gorgeous place settings at their dinner table. And El Moussa’s followers were delighted to see her recent wedding snapshots as well. So far, the photos have earned the reality star 70,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments and growing by second. While some fans commented on the images to gush over how beautiful El Moussa looks, countless others wished her the best in her new life.

“Pictures are gorgeous. Love the dress,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations Christina! You deserve all the happiness in the world. You are a fighter and winner! You make me believe that miracles do happen if you have hope, love, faith and persistence. You truly define grace, beauty, resilience and you do it with a smile. Enjoy the sunshine after all the storms that you’ve endured! Lots of love… stay happy and blessed forever and ever!!!”

“What a beautiful bride! Simply stunning,” one more chimed in.

And while Christina seems to be thrilled in her new marriage, there is one person who isn’t fully on board with it — her ex, Tarek. As the Inquisitr recently shared, sources close to Tarek El Moussa share that he is “devastated” that Christina got re-married as he had hopes that the two would reconcile and get back together.

“Tarek is a sensitive, often unstable guy, and he hasn’t had a steady girlfriend since the divorce,” the insider shared. “Seeing Christina move on so swiftly and playing happy family with Ant and the kids is like a knife to the heart for Tarek.”

The former couple still film their HGTV show, Flip or Flop, together.